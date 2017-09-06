Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: ‘Has [Trump] Kept His Promises? F**k No’

Speaking at an event in New York City Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), seemingly went off script while talking about President Trump.

The event was held by the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, and the senator grew frustrated speaking about the president’s failure to fulfill the promises he made on the campaign trail.

“He promised he was going to drain the swamp and get rid of corruption in Washington and change the culture there, so that no one can make a profit off of their government work,” she told the audience.

“Has he kept his promises? Fuck, no.”

She also called on Democrats to fight even harder than they have.

“This isn’t about politics—it’s about people… Though we as Democrats might be on the right side of all the issues… many hardworking families just haven’t felt us fighting for them in a very long time.”

She added: "Fundamentally, if we aren’t helping people, we should go the fuck home."

Gillibrand’s second use of the F-bomb was actually in her script, Mic reported.

