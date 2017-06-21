MARCO POLO
Senator Angus King ‘Looks’ for the Healthcare Bill on the Senate Floor
He can’t seem to find it anywhere.
Maybe he should have tried Google Maps.
Wednesday afternoon, Senator Angus King (I-ME) “searched” for the new healthcare bill on the Senate floor.
When King approached the podium, he began by saying, “Just a moment, Madam President, I’m looking for the healthcare bill.”
“I know it’s here somewhere,” King continues.
He didn’t have any luck.
“No, I haven’t been able to find it. I’ve been looking all morning, but I suspect maybe we’ll find it in the next couple of days.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept a tight lip on the most recent version of the bill. He is expected to release a “discussion draft” of the bill Thursday.