Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Feisty During FBI Nominee Christopher Wray’s Confirmation Hearing

In the avalanche of news the past 24-hours, Donald Trump’s FBI pick began his confirmation hearings.

Wednesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee held their hearing for Christopher Wray.

During the hearing things got a little heated during an exchange between Senator Lindsey Graham and Wray. The subject was Donald Trump Jr.’s bombshell email exchange with Rob Goldstone.

“You’re going to be the director of the FBI, pal,” Graham said while gesturing towards Wray.

Trump Jr.’s emails have caused quite a stir. The email thread with Goldstone included information stating Junior knew Russia wanted to give the Trump campaign incriminating information on then candidate Hillary Clinton.

It is only logical Graham would bring these emails to light during the hearing; however, Wray kind of stumbled in his response.

He finished strong though saying, “To the members of this Committee, any threat or effort to interfere with [America’s] elections, from any nation-state, or any non-state actor, is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know.”

“All right, so I’ll take that we should call you and that’s a great answer,” Graham responded.

Watch the full interaction below.