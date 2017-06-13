Sessions: ‘I Don’t Recall’ Talking to Russians About Collusion

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday denied that he had any additional meetings with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

“I did not have any private meetings nor do I recall any conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel,” Sessions said in testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, adding: “I do not have any recollection of meeting or talking to the Russian Ambassador or any other Russian officials. If any brief interaction occurred in passing with the Russian Ambassador during that reception, I do not remember it.”

Sessions called it “an appalling and detestable lie” to suggest he was involved in or had knowledge of any collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

The attorney general came under fire from Democrats when it was revealed that, during his confirmation hearing, he did not disclose to the Senate Judiciary Committee the meetings he had with Russia’s U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. The episode resulted in top Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris of the intelligence committee, calling on Sessions to resign.

As a result, Sessions decided in March to recuse himself from all federal investigations surrounding Russian election meddling. But Democrats have raised concerns about about the exact scope of his self-imposed recusal.

In his opening statement, Sessions assailed Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who first asked him at his confirmation hearing in January about his communications with Russians.

“He asked me a rambling question that included dramatic, new allegations that the United States intelligence community had advised President-elect Trump that ‘there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump’s surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government,’” Sessions said. “I was taken aback by these explosive allegations, which he said were being reported in breaking news that day. I wanted to refute immediately any suggestion that I was a part of such an activity.”

But Sessions’ answer to the Franken’s question was, in part: “I didn’t have—did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it.”

Even though Sessions and Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issued the recommendations to Trump to fire Comey, Trump himself suggested that he fired Comey because of the built-up pressure over the federal Russia probe. That, Democrats say, would violate Sessions’ recusal from Russia-related matters.

Last month, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden re-upped his call for Sessions to step down as attorney general, saying “it’s clear he did not” recuse himself from Russia-related matters. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein then decided to appoint a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.”

The man appointed to that position was Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who served for 12 years under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama—but who has become the target of Trump allies in recent days.

Sessions said he has “confidence” in Mueller, but would not discuss “hypotheticals” because he knows “nothing about the investigation.”

Sessions was also a key subject in Comey’s testimony last week. Comey said Trump, after a meeting with top officials, asked everyone to leave the room except for him—and then the president allegedly asked Comey to lay off of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Sessions was expected to be questioned on Tuesday about whether he took appropriate actions to shield the FBI from potential political interference on the part of the White House.

The attorney general declined to comment on any of his conversations with the president—just as Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers did last week, to the anger of committee members.

Sessions said that while the president was not claiming executive privilege in preventing him to respond, he was not able to comment on his conversations with Trump.

“It is the longstanding policy of the Department of Justice not to comment on conversations that the attorney general has had with the president of the United States for confidential reasons,” Sessions said.