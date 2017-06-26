Seth Meyers Applauds Obama’s Epic Trump Troll on Health Care: ‘You’re So Easy!’

After taking a few minutes to mock Fox News for its absurdly sycophantic interview of President Donald Trump this past week — “That’s Fox News, always asking the tough questions: ‘Mr. President, is it difficult to play golf with your enormous penis in the way?’” — Seth Meyers dedicated the bulk of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night to the far more “urgent” issue of the Senate GOP’s health care bill.

“The bill cuts taxes on the wealthy and pays for it by gutting Medicaid, which provides health care to low-income people, seniors and the disabled,” Meyers said of the new version of the legislation that the CBO says would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026.

The Late Night host went on to call the proposal “comically villainous,” adding, “The only way this bill could be more cartoonishly evil is if it mandated tying damsels in distress to railroad tracks.”

That may explain, the Late Night host said, why Trump privately called the House version of the bill “mean,” and said he wanted the Senate version to have more “heart.” But even though his aides tried to deny that he had used that word, once President Barack Obama called the bill “mean” in his public statement last week, Trump couldn’t help but take credit for that description during yet another Fox News interview.

"Well he actually used my term, 'mean.’ That was my term,” Trump insisted. “And I speak from the heart, that’s what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart.”

“You dummy! You’re not supposed to admit to that,” Meyers told Trump. “Obama trolled you. You’re so easy! If Obama came out tomorrow and said, ‘You know, we should kill poor people and use their blood to lubricate our golf carts,’ you’d be screaming, ‘My idea! I totally thought of that first. He stole that from me, that was my idea.’”