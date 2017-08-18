Seth Meyers Delivers Steve Bannon the Perfect Send-Off

Seth Meyers didn’t know when he delivered his last “A Closer Look” segment before going on vacation Thursday night that he was effectively eulogizing Steve Bannon. He just had good timing.

Because on Friday afternoon, news broke that President Donald Trump has decided to fire Bannon from his White House.

After breaking down how some of Trump’s advisers have been trying to “distance themselves” from his latest unhinged press conference this week, Meyers noted that Bannon — “whose ties to white nationalists are well-known” — has done just the opposite.

“Which is odd, because no one disproves white people are a master race more than Steve Bannon,” Meyers joked. “Look at him. If he tried to throw a Nazi salute he’d throw his back out. He looks like the discarded skin suit used by the alien from Men in Black.”

Bannon recently had his own Anthony Scaramucci moment when he gave an interview that he claims to have believed was off-the-record in which he said this about Charlottesville and its aftermath: “The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

“Hey man, are you trying to sound evil?” Meyers asked. “I guess it’s no coincidence that you look like Kuato from Total Recall.”

In that same interview, Bannon said his enemies inside the White House were “wetting themselves” over the prospect of losing their influence with Trump.

“To be fair, you’d wet yourself too if you saw Steve Bannon,” Meyers said. “He’s the guy you see in a horror movie when you close the medicine cabinet.”

Meyers ended with predictions from a wide array of pundits that Bannon’s job could be “in jeopardy,” adding, “We have a White House paralyzed by chaos, a president who defends white supremacists, and a chief strategist who gleefully eggs him on. GOP leaders and Trump aides who say they’re disgusted have to actually do something to stop this.”

It looks like somebody just did.