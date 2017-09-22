Seth Meyers Drags Sean Spicer: You Admitted You ‘Lied’ at the Emmys

In a new “A Closer Look” segment Friday night, Late Night host Seth Meyers took Sean Spicer to task for a recent interview in which he said he never “knowingly” lied on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“Even when they’re out of the White House, Trump’s aides can’t seem to stop lying,” Meyers said, noting that Spicer “managed to pull off the rare feat of lying about lying” in his ABC News sit-down.

“You never lied to the American people?” Meyers asked incredulously. “Then what was that thing you did at the Emmys? Because remember, you came out and said this was the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period. That was a joke about when you lied about the size of the inauguration crowd. A joke that you told about the lie that you told.”

Meanwhile, Spicer, who is reportedly about to get pulled into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, was very hesitant to say anything in the ABC interview about the Russia issue, saying again and again, “I’m not going to discuss that issue at all.” As Meyers joked, “Sean Spicer is a Magic 8 Ball with only one answer.”

In another post-Emmys interview, Spicer told The New York Times that he “‘absolutely” regretted berating journalists over reports about the size of Trump’s inauguration audience. But apparently those regrets had more to do with his disposition than the content of what he was arguing.

Meyers’ latest commentary was the closest any of Stephen Colbert’s fellow late-night hosts have come to condemning the much-criticized decision to include Spicer in his Emmy Awards opening monologue. However, if you view the joke—as Meyers does here—as Colbert essentially getting Spicer to admit that he is a liar, it does become a lot funnier.