Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s ‘Real News’ Propaganda

Seth Meyers began his first “A Closer Look” segment of the week by zeroing in on President Donald Trump’s totally “not a vacation” vacation in New Jersey. “I’m not criticizing Trump for taking vacations, I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite,” the Late Night host said. “And even lying hypocrites deserve vacations.”

But the bulk of the segment was dedicated to the administration’s “Real News” operation that has been pushing favorable reports about the president from Trump Tower.

While Trump has “signed no major legislation” and has a White House that’s in “constant chaos,” Meyers noted that he has employed this new propaganda arm to push his “supposed accomplishments.”

The host shared one such report from former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany, who hosted the overly sunny “Real News” about Trump’s economic success.

“God, that was like state news crossed with a school announcement,” Meyers said in disgust. “‘It’s pizza day in the cafeteria, but you won’t hear that from the failing New York Times!’” Meyers said, imitating McEnany.

Later, he quoted the anonymous White House adviser who told The Daily Beast aides are urging the president not to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, warning of the “apocalyptic shitstorm” that would follow.

“As opposed to what we’re currently living through, which is more of a tropical shitstorm,” Meyers joked.