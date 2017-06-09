Seth Meyers Puts Hillary Clinton on Blast for Blaming Bernie

Seth Meyers spends a ton of time going after Donald Trump. Tonight, he took a few minutes to take on Hillary Clinton.

In her new campaign memoir What Happened, Clinton writes that Bernie Sanders’ attacks on her character caused “lasting damage,” making it “harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

“Hey, Hillary Clinton, don’t blame Bernie because Donald Trump called you names,” Meyers said. “I promise you he was going to do that anyway. It’s not like Trump watched Bernie at the debates and thought, ‘Criticizing Hillary… that just might work!’”

“You think Trump needed Bernie’s permission to be an asshole?” he asked. “Assholes don’t need permission. That’s what makes them assholes.”

Meyers told Clinton that Sanders is never going to read her book anyway. First off, he’s “not a fan,” and secondly, “he’s not paying $17.99 for a book.” Plus, he added, “Bernie’s not the reason you lost. You know how I know that? You beat Trump by three million votes!”

“If you want to blame something ancient, blame the Electoral College,” Meyers said. “We shouldn’t be running the most important elections on earth on a system designed over 200 years ago to appease slave-owners.” Sanders “didn’t tell you not to go to Wisconsin,” the host added, “he didn’t tell you to do paid speeches to Wall Street.”

Clinton also called Sanders’ ideas nothing more than a “pipe dream,” but Meyers reminded her that Trump won by promising a wall. “You should have said you were going to build a stairway to heaven or an escalator to Mars that you were going to make the Martians pay for,” he told her.

“We are living through a very dark time in America,” Meyers said, “but there is also an unprecedented opportunity to bring Democrats and liberals together in a stand against the hate and incompetence in Washington.” The “best way to do this,” he said, is the get Clinton and Sanders voters “on the same page.”

“This isn’t the time to complain because Senator Woodstock didn’t roll over for you,” he said. “If anything, he helped make you a better candidate — the candidate who beat Donald Trump by three million votes.”