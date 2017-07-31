Seth Meyers Sends Off Scaramucci: ‘Man, That’s a Kick in the Reince Penis’

“Man, that was fast,” Seth Meyers said during his monologue on Monday after breaking the news of Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster to his Late Night audience. “If Scaramucci was Viagra, it wouldn’t even be time to call your doctor yet.”

But that was far from all Meyers had to say about what quickly became the latest sign of chaos in the Trump White House earlier this afternoon, describing the now former communications director as “140 pounds of Alfredo sauce, hair gel and rage.”

Of course, most ironic of all was the fact that it was Scaramucci who was responsible for getting rid of one-time chief of staff Reince Priebus just days earlier. As Meyers pointed out, The Daily Beast cited two sources who had heard Scaramucci taunt Priebus as “Reince Penis.”

“So it’s official: the White House is a middle school cafeteria,” Meyers said. “Man, that’s a kick in the Reince Penis,” he added of “The Mooch’s” downfall at the hands of Priebus’ successor John Kelly. “Even at his last job, Trump only fired one person a week.”

“Just think about that. Scaramucci got Priebus fired and he got fired two days later,” the host added. “That’s like telling someone, ‘See you in hell’ and then showing up in hell the next day.”

“How do you top Scaramucci?” Meyers asked, wondering who Trump’s next communications director might be. “An air horn with chest hair? A lasagna with a switchblade? A Monster energy drink with googly eyes?”