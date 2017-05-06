Seth Meyers Slams Trump’s ‘Ill-Informed’ Attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

With President Donald Trump’s approval ratings hitting “record lows” at home, Seth Meyers suggested Monday night that he has adopted a new tactic: “Pissing off the rest of the world and picking fights on Twitter.”

Trump has spent the past few days “doing as much damage as possible to our relationships with allies and our image across the world,” the Late Night host said Monday night. And nowhere was that damage more apparent than in the tweet President Trump sent out after a London terrorist attack that openly criticized that city’s Muslim mayor.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump tweeted. The quote the president referenced was not about the terror itself, but instead referred to the increased police presence Londoners would see on the streets. In response, Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was too busy to comment on the tweets.

“It’s true, responding to Trump’s ill-informed tweets can be a full-time job,” Meyers said. “And I know because it’s my full-time job.”

President Trump also “put his foot in his mouth,” Meyers added, by using the term “travel ban” to describe his administration’s policy that is currently before the Supreme Court. “All Trump has to do to avoid hurting his own cause is not use the word ‘ban.’ That’s it. Just don’t say ‘ban,’” Meyers said.

But of course, he couldn’t even do that.