Seth Meyers Wonders Why Sean Hannity Is Obsessed with the Trump Pee Tape Rumors

For his last “A Closer Look” segment of the week on Thursday, Seth Meyers zeroed in on President Donald Trump’s obsession with loyalty—and the way he has, over and over again, proven that with him, it’s a one-way street.

The most recent example: his comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he now says he never would have appointed had he known he would recuse himself from all Russia-related matters.

“This whole thing should be a cautionary tale for Republicans deciding whether or not to stand with Trump on issues like health care or Russia,” the Late Night host said. “Because while Trump may demand loyalty for himself, he very rarely returns it.”

Which eventually brings us to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who has been nothing if not loyal to Trump from the very beginning. In the same New York Times interview where he attacked Sessions, Trump also revived his complaints about former FBI Director James Comey, who he believed was trying to threaten him with the infamous dossier containing “salacious claims about his private life.”

“Now if you don’t remember that dossier, I can’t tell you about it, because it’s unverified,” Meyers said. “And it doesn’t seem fair to sit here and list off unverified claims. But I can let Trump lapdog Sean Hannity tell you, because he can’t seem to stop talking about it.”

As demonstrated through the series of clips that followed, Hannity will seemingly find every opportunity he can to remind his viewers about “prostitutes” and “hookers” who were—according to the unverified dossier—“urinating” on the president’s bed at a Ritz-Carlton in Moscow.

“Sean, are you mad about the rumors, or are you mad you weren’t invited?” Meyers asked. “Sorry, I shouldn’t say mad. Pissed?”

To Trump, he asked, “You think Comey wanted to use the dossier as leverage? That only works if it’s a secret. A plan that went out the window as soon as steakhouse Frankenstein over here went on TV and reminded everyone about it every single day.”