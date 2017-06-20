Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert Troll the Hell Out of Donald Trump Jr.

Seth Rogen may have been on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night to talk about the second season of his show Preacher. But that’s not what the host wanted to talk about.

“Let’s talk about social media for a second,” Colbert said, “because you have a fairly major presence on social media and you have made friends with somebody on social media that surprised me.”

“What’s amazing with social media is if someone who follows you on Twitter and you follow them, you can communicate directly with them through direct messaging,” Rogen explained. “If you’re both on Twitter and you follow up each other, you can open up a private conversation, as it were, and I found out that Donald Trump, Jr. followed me.”

So he decided to follow the president’s first born in order to “open up a line of communication” with a member of the first family.

It all began in February of this year, when Rogen tweeted the following at Trump Jr. He didn’t get a response. “He iced me on that one, which was shocking, because I tried to be polite,” Rogen said.

Because they follow each other on Twitter, Rogen was able to direct message Trump Jr. after that, writing, “Hey, man, it’s Seth! Your father is trying to discredit the media, collude with Russia and destroy our environment. It would be super cool of you to be like, ‘Yo, Dad, why don’t you stop all this and just go back to being a guy on TV?’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”

Again, he received “no response whatsoever.”

As it turns out, Trump Jr. follows Colbert as well, so they decided to “double team his ass,” in Rogen’s words. Colbert sent him the message below:

Just for good measure, Rogen sent one more while he was sitting with Colbert. “Yo, dude, checking in. Just seeing what’s up. I think you see these. If not, my friend @StephenAtHome is getting in on this. Check it out. Ask your dad to quit please.”

Rogen added, “If that doesn't work, what will?”

Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, says he hasn’t been tempted to go back to Canada, as Trump supporters often suggest he should. “But right now, Canada’s looking pretty sexy,” he told Colbert.