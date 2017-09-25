Shannon Sharpe Went In on Trump and the NFL. It Is a Must-Watch.

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe had some words for President Donald Trump and NFL coaches that united with their players only after Trump went after them.

“I’m disappointed,” Sharpe began on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, “that this is the tipping point.”

He went on to explain that there were plenty of opportunities before this for the NFL to unite. “While some might be moved by the conscience of these NFL owners, it wasn’t their conscience that moved them. It was the cash.”

Sharpe then proceeds to call out NFL owners that were not shocked when audio was released of Trump saying he would grope women. He also noted they were also large donors to Trump’s inauguration.

“Now, I’m unimpressed because this wasn’t a protest, this was unity. So what are we showing solidarity against, Skip? We’re showing solidarity because President Trump, he challenged the very men, wealthy, wealthy men, billionaires, and he told them what you should do when someone protests, you should fire them,” Sharpe told the Undisputed panel.

Sharpe added the owners do not like to be told what to do. He continued to point out that Trump had not called anyone a “son of a bitch” until referencing Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem.