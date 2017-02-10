Single Malt Salon: Shut Up and Play The Hits

Lizzy Goodman was an inadvertent witness to rock-and-roll history. The author crossed paths with The Strokes before the band was famous and saw their success firsthand. In her new book, Meet Me in the Bathroom, she recounts her experiences and chronicles how New York City became a center for rock and roll at the beginning of the 21st century. It was also a pivotal moment for the music industry as physical albums were replaced with digital downloads and then later streams.

In a recent edition of the Single Malt Salon, she sat down with style maven Josh Peskowitz and Glenfiddich ambassador Mitch Bechard to talk about her book and how the music industry has since changed for artists, journalist and record labels.

The dichotomy between innovation and cultural heritage provided the theme for the conversation. “When it comes to making hits - do you give your audience what they want, or do you try to show them something new?” From the heart of the music industry in Manhattan to the depths of the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, the same question stands. Watch this short video to hear the panelists’ answers:

THE SINGLE MALT SALON

Held at Soho House, the Single Malt Salon is a monthly event series that centers on a different cultural topic and occasion. The goal is to bring like-minded individuals together—united by refined taste, influential status and cultural prowess—to foster conversation about creative passions, the greater occasion at hand, and what new luxury means across the cultural spectrum, all over a glass of Glenfiddich.