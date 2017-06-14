SNL’s Kate McKinnon Recreates Jeff Sessions Hearing with Seth Meyers

With Saturday Night Live on hiatus until fall, America will unfortunately not be treated to Kate McKinnon’s version of Jeff Sessions’ Senate testimony this weekend. But we did get to hear why she loves playing President Trump’s attorney general even more than Kellyanne Conway when she sat down with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night.

“There’s the joyfulness with which he proceeds,” McKinnon said of Sessions on Late Night. “It began as a joke pitch and then it just sort of happened.”

“He’s got this funny little mouth,” she continued, demonstrating how she transforms her face into that of the 70-year-old former senator from Alabama. McKinnon said she “couldn’t help” but imitate Sessions while watching the day’s big hearing.

“Now with Sergey Kislyak, now I only met him two times,” McKinnon, as Sessions, said. “OK, three times. But the third time was in a men’s restroom. And we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers.”

“As for Jim Comey, he asked me to keep Trump out of his way, right?” she continued. “And they’re sayin’ I didn’t respond. But the truth is, I didn’t hear him. Now, this guy’s about six-foot-eight and I had heard a sound above my head. I thought it was a cicada.”