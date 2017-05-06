So What Was Up With That Photo Of A Man Mowing His Lawn With A Tornado Behind Him?

Talk about determination.

Three Hills, Canada resident, Thenius Wessels, was photographed by his wife finishing some yard work as a tornado loomed.

Cecilia Wessels, Thenius’ wife, captioned the incredible photo: “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”

Cecilia told The Canadian Press mowing the lawn was on her husband’s to-do list, and apparently he was quite set on doing it.

Their nine-year-old daughter, who was upset a tornado was on its way, woke Cecilia up when her father would not come inside.

Thenius said the wind vortex was much farther away than the photo alludes.