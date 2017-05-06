CASUAL
So What Was Up With That Photo Of A Man Mowing His Lawn With A Tornado Behind Him?
Doesn’t everyone mow their lawn during a tornado?
Talk about determination.
Three Hills, Canada resident, Thenius Wessels, was photographed by his wife finishing some yard work as a tornado loomed.
Cecilia Wessels, Thenius’ wife, captioned the incredible photo: “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”
Cecilia told The Canadian Press mowing the lawn was on her husband’s to-do list, and apparently he was quite set on doing it.
Their nine-year-old daughter, who was upset a tornado was on its way, woke Cecilia up when her father would not come inside.
Thenius said the wind vortex was much farther away than the photo alludes.