South Carolina 5th District Special Election Results: Ralph Norman v. Archie Parnell

The seat that was once held by Frank Underwood on House of Cards is up for grabs.

Republican candidate Ralph Norman and Democratic candidate Archie Parnell are facing off at the polls Wednesday, June 20th. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (R) previously held the seat.

Norman is expected to easily win the seat. A recent internal poll showed Democrat Parnell trailing by 10 points, according to The Herald.

Parnell recently released an ad spoofing Netflix’s House of Cards in honor of Frank Underwood’s former “seat.” He quoted the more popular one-liners from the show and used the opportunity to throw some digs at President Donald Trump.

The ad ended saying: “Archie Parnell is no Frank Underwood and Washington shouldn’t be like House of Cards.”

South Carolina’s 5th is one of two House races that have received national attention. Both the South Carolina 5th and Georgia’s 6th are seeing tight races in traditionally Republican-dominated districts.

All polling stations are open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where South Carolina’s 5th District Constituents Should Vote

All the information on where to vote can be found here.

Watch the Results

Live results can be found here.