Spencer Pratt Recounts His Surreal Hawaiian Vacation with a Very Paranoid Alex Jones

Spencer Pratt knows good content. The 33-year-old husband, social media personality, and crystal aficionado has been an entertainment world multi-hyphenate ever since 2005’s The Princes of Malibu, where he starred as Brody Jenner’s “manager/publicist/agent/stylist.” In true reality TV star fashion, Pratt is at once unfathomably productive and terminally unemployed. His biggest gig came courtesy of The Hills, the aughts MTV paean to beach blonde highlights and unpaid internships. Pratt quickly became one-half of “Speidi,” the show’s most compelling couple/storyline, where he revolutionized the role of reality TV villain. Speidi’s endless appetite for infamy continued off-camera, most notably in their perfectly staged paparazzi photoshoots. After The Hills went off-air, Pratt and Montag proceeded to squander their fortune, kept afloat by the odd reality TV appearance.

These days, Speidi is poised for a bit of a comeback. Pratt’s various social media accounts have proven to be rich sources of quirky content and astute celebrity commentary, and he’s the perfect Twitter talking head for the age of the reality TV president. Meanwhile, Montag is in the process of extending the Speidi bloodline and creating endless new opportunities for photo exclusives.

As it happens, through some bizarro miracle of chance and C-List celebrity, Pratt is currently vacationing at the same Hawaiian resort as far-right radio host Alex Jones.

Jones practices his own, far more insidious form of pop culture villainy. His most notable controversies include heinous, baseless comments he made in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, alleging that the tragedy was a “giant hoax.” He’s also dealt in 9/11 truther conspiracies, questioned the moon landing, and repeatedly accused Hillary Clinton of murdering children, based on zero evidence whatsoever. Recently, Jones secretly taped Megyn Kelly during a pre-interview conversation and leaked the audio, insisting that Kelly’s controversial segment misrepresented him.

Pratt—whose most recent flirtations with political coverage have included live-tweeting the James Comey hearings—obviously jumped at the opportunity to achieve brand synergy with Trump’s favorite conspiracy theorist. For some of us, bumping into Alex Jones at the breakfast buffet would be the stuff of vacation nightmares. For Pratt, it was a chance to show off his “journalism” chops, in a series of made-for-social media clips culminating in a full-length interview, air date TBD.

We spoke to Pratt immediately after his heavily-teased Alex Jones interview, which he said went about as well as expected. “We covered all the important subjects,” Pratt told The Daily Beast. “Black helicopters, the Matrix, AI bot wars, China taking over, Trump. You know, just normal 7:30 a.m. beach conversations—super chill.”

While the full interview appears to be an InfoWars exclusive, Pratt did divulge some of the “hard-hitting questions” that he asked the infamous radio host. “I don’t know if it will be edited out,” Pratt recalled, “but I definitely hit him with all the Sandy Hook questions that I know his biggest—what’s the word he used—‘the opposition’ manipulated his viewpoint on that, according to him. I asked him all the hard-hitters. I asked him if he does his rants on purpose or if it’s an act. I thought that was some good journalism. I asked him about his opinion on being spoofed on Homeland.”

While the entire situation—shooting an impromptu InfoWars interview on a Hawaiian beach—definitely struck Pratt as surreal, a few moments stuck out to the reality TV star. Pratt explained, “He was telling me about his dream last night, where Podesta was a troll attacking him, and Hillary was attacking him as well. I was like, man, it’s rough being Alex Jones. All I dreamt about was Mai Tais last night, and he had a golem Podesta attacking him with Hillary Clinton. And on vacation! So he really lives this life. He doesn’t get to turn it off.”

The wide-reaching conversation appears to have spanned from dream diaries to Jones’ recent, highly criticized NBC interview with Megyn Kelly. “He said Megyn Kelly completely edited him unfairly,” Pratt continued. “[Kelly] shot him from a low angle with a heat lamp so it looked like he was sweating, while she was shot with beautiful, soft lighting—Hills-esque DP work.” Pratt appeared to commiserate with Jones on this point, noting that, “I’ve definitely been in multiple major interviews where I was edited completely out of context.” Pratt also divulged that, “Off-camera, [Jones] was very concerned about Donald Trump’s safety—he said that this month, they’re coming after Trump…The opposition, I think he said.”

For a little bit of context, Pratt and Montag actually did an InfoWars interview back in 2009—or as Pratt described it, “Over ten years ago, before he was more famous and hated than us…I told him I want our fame and hate back, he took it from us!” So when a Speidi fan (“a rare sighting”) approached the couple on their current vacation and expressed delight at meeting three celebs—Speidi and Alex Jones—in one day, Pratt couldn’t believe his luck. “I looked at her and was like, ‘The Alex Jones?’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s snorkeling right there!’”

“At first I was afraid to approach him, because I know how gnarly it is being that hated, and I didn’t want to catch a stray bullet,” Pratt joked. “But then I saw that he had some Seal Team Six-looking body guard, and I was like ok, maybe that guy will jump in front of the attempted assassination, so then I made the approach. He remembered us right away and was all pumped up. We were scary famous when we went on his show ten years ago, so I think he appreciates that when we had the juice we risked it all and lost it all going on his show! So he owes at least one buffet breakfast for taking our careers from us.”

Pratt continued, “I will say the last time we spoke with him we were the most famous people on planet earth, so I’m hoping we can have a weird dimensional shift here and pop into a new reality and become that famous again, minus the hate. He can keep our hate. I’m cool with being, like, super loved.”