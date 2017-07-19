Stepdaughter of Accused Pill Mill Doctor Mysteriously Killed

The teenage stepdaughter of a Texas physician with a history of violence who was arrested for seven overdose deaths was found floating dead in a lake on Sunday.

The Dallas Police Department said 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell died of “homicidal violence.” Her body was found in Blair Park and positively identified by the medical examiner’s office on Monday. A family friend told Fox 4 News that Mitchell was dismembered and tortured. Police have not commented on the claim or said when they believe Mitchell was killed.

Mitchell was the daughter of Jennifer Diamond, wife of physician Howard Gregg Diamond. He was arrested last Tuesday on federal drug conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering. The Drug Enforcement Agency said it is investigating Diamond for his possible involvement in an additional fifteen overdose deaths.

Diamond was jailed four days before Mitchell’s body was found and attended a hearing on Tuesday where his attorney argued for his release. A judge has not yet ruled on whether Mitchell will be released. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and danger to others after two passports and a gun were recovered from his residence.

Dallas police declined to answer questions about whether Diamond is being investigated in connection with Mitchell's death, but Diamond has a lengthy criminal history that includes domestic violence.

In 2013, a restraining order was filed against Diamond. In 2015, he was charged with assault causing bodily injury and family violence, a misdemeanor, that was dismissed the same year. Last year he was arrested for disorderly conduct but not tried.

Before her daughter’s death, Jennifer Diamond came out publicly in support of her husband, providing at least one patient’s testimonies saying Diamond changed his life with the pain management-care he provided.

A friend close to the family told Fox 4 News Mitchell hasn’t been living with her mother since 2016. That year she dropped out of high school, where she was enrolled in alternative educational programs including juvenile detention boot camp.

On Twitter, Diamond’s lawyer Peter Schulte called the media “ruthless,” adding, “There is no connection between my client Dr. Diamonds' charges & his step-daughters death. Client & family devastated.” (Schulte did not respond to a request for comment).

Diamond was the principal physician at Diamondback Pain and Wellness Center at the time of his arrest. He is associated with various Texas hospitals and rehabilitation centers, serving as member and president of a spinal rehabilitation company and a pain relief company.

The Texas Medicine Board reviewed Diamond’s practice in 2015 and found that “Dr. Diamond’s prescribing was appropriate and his rationale was well-considered.” The board did, however, issue disciplinary action against Diamond for failing to keep proper medical records.