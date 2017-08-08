Stephen Colbert Goes After Fox News’ Eric Bolling Over ‘Penis Pics’ Scandal

Bill O’Reilly may have been Stephen Colbert’s all-time favorite Fox News target. But back in The Colbert Report days, Eric Bolling—or “guy whose cologne you can smell through the TV,” as Colbert put it Monday night—may have been a close second.

Now, the former host of The Five, and possibly soon-to-be-former Fox News employee, has found himself engulfed in a sexual harassment scandal of his own. According to his own lawyer, Bolling does not “recall” ever sending photos of his penis to several Fox News colleagues.

“He doesn’t recall?” Colbert asked. “How do you forget sending someone your bits and pieces? ‘Did I leave the lights on? Did I turn the stove off? Did I leave the water running in the tub? Did I send multiple penis pics to my coworkers?’”

The Late Show host pointed out the hypocrisy of Bolling’s prior comments about Anthony Weiner. “He is a sick human being to continue to do this time and time again,” Bolling said just this past year, “continue to get caught, saying he’s not going to do it again, gets caught again.”

“You know what they say about people who live in glass houses?” Colbert asked. “It’s easy to show your junk to the whole neighborhood.”

“Now, nobody knows how this is going to end,” he added, whispering, “I know” to his audience. “But Bolling does have a fallback position, telling an interviewer, ‘When the lights go down on my TV career, the next step is running for Senate.’”

“So get ready for Bolling 2018,” Colbert said, “though the lawn signs will have to be blurred.”