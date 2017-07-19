Stephen Colbert: I ‘Want to Believe’ Trump on Second Putin Meeting

President Donald Trump has taken his usual approach to downplaying his second, previously undisclosed meeting with Vladimir Putin.

“The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest!” he tweeted on Tuesday evening. “Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!”

“Mr. President, we are talking about a private dinner, in Germany, for the people who control the world,” Stephen Colbert said during his Late Show monologue Wednesday night, before imitating Trump’s tweet. “‘Fake news is making my fortress on Skull Island look evil. Sad!’”

“Here’s the thing, I want to believe Trump here,” Colbert added. “I want to believe that the president of the United States is just shooting the breeze with the guy he’s accused of colluding with for the second time that day, for an hour.”

“But here’s why it’s hard to believe him,” he continued. “He lies about everything! He lies about crowd size, voter fraud, ‘til death do us part.’ He’s the boy who cried ‘Wolf Blitzer is fake news.’”

Trump’s second, undisclosed meeting with Putin “might actually be a nothing burger,” Colbert said. “But every time they tell us it’s a nothing burger, it turns out to be a juicy quarter-pounder with sleaze.”

The host said he is “choosing to believe that nothing happened” this time. “I have to just to sleep at night.”