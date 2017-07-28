Stephen Colbert Mocks Scaramucci’s Autofellatio Jab at Bannon: ‘Good For You, Steve’

The most talked-about news story of the day came courtesy of The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, whose interview with an irate Anthony Scaramucci set a new low in decorum for the Trump administration.

Throughout the new White House communications director’s expletive-strewn tirade, “The Mooch” threatened to “fire” everyone, and reserved the bulk of his ire for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. You see, Scaramucci accused Priebus of leaking his financial disclosure form, parts of which made its way into a Politico report that revealed the new comms head would profit from his investment firm SkyBridge Capital while at the White House. Scaramucci’s financial disclosure form was—unbeknownst to him—publicly available, but that didn’t stop The Mooch from branding Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” before imitating Priebus and adding, “Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

Cue Late Show host Stephen Colbert: “Oh please, Mooch. I don’t think anybody could block you from being a cock. His words, not mine!”

Scaramucci was no doubt referring to reports alleging that Priebus tried to block his appointment by President Trump to director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. After all, during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the former Goldman Sachs banker first endorsed Scott Walker and then Jeb Bush, and, after allegedly being shot down by Marco Rubio, signed on to the Trump campaign in May 2016.

And Colbert, whose hilarious impression of “The Mooch” is second to none in the late-night field, also addressed the most NSFW portion of the comms man’s New Yorker interview, where he told Lizza, “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country,” adding, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

“Look: If Bannon could do that, he’d never leave the White House,” cracked Colbert. “Though, I gotta say, we never see him anymore. Good for you, Steve.”