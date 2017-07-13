Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Collusion’ Delusion

Stephen Colbert had a field day with Kellyanne Conway’s latest bizarre appearance on Hannity during his Late Show monologue Thursday night. And he brought along some props of his own.

“Trump’s not the only one defending his son,” the host said of Donald Trump Jr.’s ongoing predicament. “Last night, senior White House adviser and Satan’s trophy wife Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and used a little visual aid to drive home her point.”

“What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet,” Conway told Sean Hannity as she crossed out the word “collusion” on a sheet of paper. She followed that up by holding up a second sheet that read, “illusion” and “delusion,” adding, “I just thought we’d have some fun with words.”

“Fun! I want to try,” Colbert said, turning the camera and holding up his own visual aids. “Trump Jr. tried to articulate, but that turned out to incriminate,” he began.

“It’s something even an idiot would anticipate,” Colbert continued. “And now he’s going to be an inmate.”