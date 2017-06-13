Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Please Check Your Balls at the Door’ Policy

The backlash to Stephen Colbert’s “cock holster” analogy has seemingly done nothing to slow the pace of dick jokes about the Trump administration on the Late Show. This time, his target was the cabinet members who “fawned” all over their boss during Monday’s bizarre meeting at the White House.

“And Mr. President, all of us here want to thank you for having such a big, beautiful behind, so all of us in the cabinet can just smooch it at the same time,” Colbert said, adding his own bit of over-the-top praise for the president.

“There’s one member of the administration who appreciates Donald Trump on a whole ‘nother level that no one else approaches,” he added, referring of course to Donald Trump. When it was the president’s turn to speak, he lauded himself as the most productive president since FDR, who “had a major depression to handle.”

“Mr. President, don’t sell yourself short,” Colbert said. “Since you got elected, many people have a major depression to handle.”

“But personally, I cannot get over these fawning cabinet members,” the host continued. “These are adults, some of them billionaires and they’re just happy to have their leashes yanked as cameras roll for the dear leader. I did not know that Trump has a strict ‘please check your balls at the door’ policy.”

“Honestly, this is next-level weird,” Colbert added. “This is an unprecedented public stroke-fest for an emotionally frail man.”