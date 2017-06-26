Stephen Colbert Reveals Russian Agents ‘Followed Me Everywhere’ on His Russia Trip

Stephen Colbert, possible 2020 presidential candidate, has returned from Russia. “Man, it is good to be back in the U.S.A.,” the host said at the top of his Late Show monologue Monday night. He also gave a shout-out to his “hard-cord fans” from Russian intelligence who he said “followed me everywhere.”

Colbert said he also seemed to draw the attention of American intelligence officials while in St. Petersburg, adding, “It’s important to keep your eye on a comedian while he’s in Russia, doing jokes. I could be giving state secrets to the Russians. Oh wait, somebody’s already got that covered…”

During the few days he spent in Russia, Colbert revealed that he and his team filmed four or five separate field pieces, shooting up to 13 hours a day. “The Russian people were lovely,” he said, teasing “a whole week” of content coming up in the near future.

“But while Russia was fascinating, it is sincerely wonderful to be back in America,” the host added. And he was pleased to know that while he was gone, everybody was still talking about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

This past week, the Washington Post published an in-depth look at just how much Vladimir Putin did to boost Donald Trump and diminish his Democratic opponent’s chances. “The only person who did more damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign was Hillary Clinton,” he joked.

While in Russia, Colbert also appeared on the local late-night talk show Evening Urgant, where he trolled President Trump by announcing that he was considering his own bid for the White House in 2020. “I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself,” he said.