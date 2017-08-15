Stephen Colbert Tears Apart Trump’s ‘Seventh Circle of Hell’ Presser

Stephen Colbert had his monologue all written and ready for Tuesday night’s show. Then President Donald Trump gave a press conference in which he backtracked and once again blamed “both sides” for Saturday’s terror attack in Charlottesville.

Just one day after the Late Show host listed off everything Trump appears to hate more than Nazis, Colbert had no choice but to go in on the president once more for his apparent refusal to fully condemn white supremacy in America.

“He held a press conference today, in I believe the seventh circle of hell,” Colbert said. He mocked the president for saying that he likes to “wait for the facts” before speaking, pointing to the various outright lies he has told since entering the White House about “illegal voters” and his inauguration crowd size.

“Honestly, if the press were not fake and if it was honest, the press would have said what I said was very nice,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

“And if you were a better president, you would have said something very nice,” Colbert shot back.

“Once again, Donald Trump wasn’t fully sure whether the Nazis should get all the blame,” the host said. As the president stated unequivocally, he finds “blame on both sides,” a line that drew loud boos from Colbert’s audience when he played the clip.

“I have no doubt about it. You don’t have doubt about it either,” Trump said defiantly.

In response, Colbert said, “The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday.”