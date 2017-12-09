Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account ‘Liked’ a Porn Video and the Internet Went Wild

It was the “like” heard ‘round the world.

Tuesday morning, Twitter users woke up to find Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s Twitter account had “liked” a tweet that included a pornographic video.

Later in the day, Cruz told reporters “There are a number of people on the team that have access to the account, and it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button.”

The tweet has been un-“liked,” but not before the Twitterverse had a chance to screenshot Cruz’s page saving the unfortunate “like” for posterity.