Why Was ISIS Terror Cell Able to Operate in Spain?

PARIS – Although not as deadly as they might have been, the terrorist attacks in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon and at a Spanish beach resort in the early hours of Friday appear to be the most extensive coordinated operations claimed by the so-called Islamic State since the carnage in Paris in November 2015 and Brussels in March 2016.

A driver in a panel truck racing down Las Ramblas, in the heart of the Barcelona tourist district, mowed down strollers and café goers from dozens of different nations shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.

Eight hours later, an Audi A3 sedan with five men inside attempted to carry out a similar operation on the seaside walkway of Cambrils, but it crashed and appears to have turned over as police converged on it. Some of the men reportedly emerged from the car wielding knives, but four were shot dead at the scene and one, seriously wounded, died in hospital. A handful of police and bystanders were injured, but none killed.

Spanish authorities have concluded that an explosion Wednesday that brought down part of a building in the town of Alcanar, still further down the Catalan coast, was the result of bomb-making gone awry. The Catalan police initially thought the blast was an accident, possibly related to drug making. One person there was killed, and one who was injured is reportedly now under arrest.

Another man, Driss Oukabir, was arrested when his documents were linked to the murder vehicle on the Ramblas. But after his photograph was widely disseminated by police, he turned himself in to authorities in the town of Ripoli about 60 miles north of Barcelona, claiming his passport had been stolen. His 18-year-old brother, Moussa, is now a prime suspect in the attack there.

There is growing speculation among terrorism experts that the Alcanar blast forced a cell of at least eight people to act much sooner than they had planned. (Something similar happened in Belgium when a high profile arrest led the plotters there, who had planned to attack European soccer championships in France, rushed instead to blow themselves up at the Brussels airport and in the Brussels subway.)

But a cell of eight ir more jihadis operating in Europe suggests an important, indeed fatal failure of intelligence.

So-called “lone wolf,” or at least lone attacker, operations are very difficult to penetrate, but once the network expands police and intelligence services like to think that their informers and their monitoring of communications will enable them to intercept and disrupt terrorist plots.

Note that other vehicle attacks in Nice on Bastille Day last year (86 dead), at a Berlin Christmas market in December (12 dead), London’s Westminster Bridge in March (six dead including the attacker), Stockholm in April (five dead) were carried out by individuals who may have had a support network and direct links to ISIS, as in the Berlin case, or have acted mainly on their own, as in Nice.

The Manchester Arena attack—at an Ariana Grande concert full of young girls—killed 23 people in May, and was carried out by a lone suicide bomber, although he had extensive contacts with other jihadis, including family members.

But the London Bridge and Borough Market attack in June killed eight people, plus three terrorists “neutralized” at the scene, suggesting a revival of multi-attacker operations, and may have been a model for the operations that just took place in Spain.

Why wasn’t the cell in uncovered quickly after the explosion in Alcananar?

Some reasons cited by locals and outsiders alike relate to the proudly and sometimes vehemently observed autonomy of Catalonia, famous for its capital Barcelona, its beaches along the Costa Brava, and its own language, Catalan, used for official business.

Gilles Kepel, a French authority on jihadi operations and networks and author most recently of Terror in France notes that since the horrific attacks of 2015 in Paris, jihadis have come under massive pressure from the unified French police and intelligence services, which may explain why they have stepped up operations elsewhere in Europe.

“Britain, Germany, and Spain to a large extent have decentralized intelligence and police communities, as opposed to French which has a more centralized system,” says Kepel.

But Catalonia is a particular case. In the past, various Catalan nationalist politicians preferred to import North African labor (even though they sometimes referred to them as “the Moors”) rather than those from elsewhere in Spain (los inmigrantes).

More recently, on such a basic matter as fundamental defensive measures adopted by other cities after Nice and London, the placing of obstacles along wide pedestrian thoroughfares like Las Ramblas, Catalan authorities allegedly wanted to show they would take an approach different from Madrid.

Intelligence sharing with the central government may also have been affected, making it more difficult to tie together threads that stretch across regional borders, let alone international ones.