That ‘Driverless’ Van in DC Is Really Just a Guy Dressed as a Car Seat

A “driverless” van was spotted in Arlington, Virginia last week, but there’s a catch: it may have actually had a driver. A new video taken by NBC-Washington reporter Adam Tuss shows the van being driven by what appears to be a person dressed as a car seat.

In the video, Tuss attempts to talk to the driver, “Brother, who are you? What are you doing? I'm with the news, dude.”

At first the 2017 Ford Transit Connect car appeared empty, but a closer look revealed that a person dressed in a costume, that looks like a car seat, could actually be driving the car.

Self-driving cars are currently permitted on the road in Virginia, and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants to make Virginia “the capital of automated vehicles.”

“I want to own the land, the water and the sky,” McAuliffe said in Arlington County in April. “We’re going to bury those other 49 states. Worthless!”