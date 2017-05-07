That Time Buzz Aldrin Punched a Conspiracy Theorist Who Said He Didn’t Walk on the Moon

Don’t mess with Buzz.

On July 20, 1969, Buzz Aldrin joined Neil Armstrong to become one of the first humans on the moon. That is a feat the majority of the population will never accomplish.

But if you asked this conspiracy theorist if Aldrin was actually on the moon or on a film set, he would say Apollo 11 never happened.

Now, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but if you are going to accuse one of the world’s heroes of not being a hero—when they definitely are—a punch in the face is a small price to pay.

Widely known conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel found that out the hard way.

Back in 2002 Sibrel confronted Aldrin saying, “You’re the one who said you walked on the moon when you didn’t. Calling the kettle black, if I ever thought it. Saying that I misrepresented myself?”

Aldrin then asks, “Can you get away from me?”

The pair begins to speak on top of one another with Sibrel saying, “You’re a coward and a liar.” Aldrin asks again, “Can you get away from me?”

Sibrel continues, “And a…”

Punched by Aldrin.

Aldrin was not charged.