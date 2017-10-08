The 8 Worst Things Jeffrey Lord Said on CNN That Didn’t Get Him Fired

CNN finally fired unwavering Donald Trump sycophant Jeffrey Lord on Thursday. And all it took was one “Sieg Heil” tweet directed at the president of Media Matters.

For those who have been hate-watching as Lord defends Trump’s every tweet, statement, and action on the network the president likes to call “fake news,” it felt like a long time coming. “Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson declared. But so were many of the other things Lord said in his countless appearances on the network. Here are the worst of the worst.

“They were the military arm, the terrorist arm of the Democratic Party, according to historians.”

That’s how Lord described the Ku Klux Klan to Van Jones during a heated debate on Super Tuesday 2016 after Trump had refused to denounce former KKK grand wizard David Duke. “I don’t care how they voted 50 years ago. I care about who they killed,” Jones shot back.

“When is Bakari going to get around to apologizing for slavery? I’m still waiting on that.”

What Lord said after former Democratic congressman Bakari Sellers, who happens to be black, asked him when he was going to apologize on behalf of Trump to the Central Park Five.

“If George W. Bush had instituted the measures that Donald Trump is instituting now, 9/11, A, would never have happened, according to the critic. And B, you would have had all these complaints from people exactly as you’re complaining now, that they»re being kept out of the United States and this is terrible.”

Just one week into President Trump’s term, as his Muslim travel ban was causing chaos at airports across the country, Lord claimed that a similar action by George W. Bush would have prevented 9/11. As CNN’s Poppy Harlow pointed out, the hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, which was not one of the countries on Trump’s list.

“Think of President Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care.”

Lord’s comments, in reference to Trump’s proposal to cut Obamacare subsidies back in April, were met with this rejoinder from his progressive counterpart Symone Sanders: “Let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

“I don’t care what he says to the Russians.”

Lord happily backed Trump up after it was revealed that he told Russian officials James Comey was a “nut job.” In response, Anderson Cooper said, “If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.”

“Trump, in his own fashion, not consciously being Churchillian, is basically saying, ‘You guys have got to toughen up here.’”

Lord compared the president to Winston Churchill after Trump went on a Twitter tirade against London’s Muslim mayor following a terror attack in the city in June. In that same appearance, Lord said it would “fair” for Trump to blame Ariana Grande for the Manchester bombing.

“I mean, this business that this is misogynistic, I find that so patronizing of Mika Brzezinski.”

It wasn’t Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski’s alleged “face-lift” that Lord found offensive, it was the media suggestions that it was sexist.

“That’s the New Yorker sense of humor.”

How Lord explained away President Trump’s “joke” about police brutality.