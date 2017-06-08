The Artist Embedding Hidden Layers Within Her Pieces: Delilah Benitez

When it comes to art, we all have different reasons why we stop and examine a particular piece. Be it a color choice, or a single brush stroke, any specific detail can affect the way we interpret it. Sometimes, artworks can transform right before our eyes the more we look at them. It’s no different with painter, Delilah Benitez’s work that literally transforms when you add or subtract light. Benitez embeds a secret three-dimensional layer to some of her pieces on display at The Bishop gallery. This hidden fluorescent duality is only visible under black light. Benitez describes some of her pieces as spirit portraits capable of “awakening the feminine divine.” “They represent female empowerment and provide healing and mystery to the viewer,” she elaborated at the opening of her show. The Black Light exhibition is now open to the public through August 18th in Brooklyn.