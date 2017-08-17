ART BURN
The Best Magazine Covers of Trump’s Presidency
From KKK cloaks to a decapitated Statue of Liberty, a roundup of the best magazine cover art insults from Donald Trump’s first seven months in office
In the wake of the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia—and an unsettling lack of condemnation by the commander in chief—magazines have responded with art. And their critique is anything but subtle.
Over his first 200 days in office, President Trump has inspired his fair share of negative magazine cover art. Here, some of the best: