The Culinary Aces of the US Open

Move over Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: There’s a whole new crop of stars at the US Open this year stealing the spotlight. No, I’m not talking about some unranked upstarts, but a slew of celebrity chefs and well-known restaurants serving up delicious food and drinks all around the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

While the quality of the food at the tournament has certainly improved over the past decade, this year, there’s an amazing array of dishes—from David Chang’s fried chicken sandwiches to freshly shucked oysters to rice bowls from trendy Korean/Mexican hybrid Korilla.

Here are a few of our favorite dishes and beverages being served around the tennis center during the early rounds.

Grey Goose Honey Deuce Cocktail

Just as the Kentucky Derby has the Mint Julep, the US Open has the Grey Goose Honey Deuce. It’s a refreshing mix of vodka, lemon juice and raspberry liqueur, and is famously garnished with three melon balls. The drink has become a real sensation and a signature of the Open. How popular has it become? More than a million Honey Deuce cocktails have been sold in the ten years it’s been available at the Open and several hundred thousand more are expected to be drunk this year.

JoJu

Forget hamburgers and turkey clubs! Instead, pair the action with a gourmet banh mi sandwich. Joju offers one featuring 24-hour marinated lemongrass chicken as well as a special take on the hot dog that’s wrapped in bacon and topped with spicy green sauce, spicy mayo, pickled daikon and carrots, and fresh cilantro.

Long Lines

Right across from center court in Arthur Ashe Stadium, you’ll find an amazing row of restaurants, including Korilla, Hill Country and Fuku. Just be prepared to stand on long lines during peak times. It’s worth the wait!

Lure Oyster Bar

In between sets, slurp a plate of local Blue Points oysters or Willapa oysters from Washington State. Lure also serves a lobster BLT and a Maine lobster roll as well as crab cake sliders.

Melt Shop

It’s hard to walk by the Melt Shop and not suddenly crave a grilled cheese and a side of Shop Tots, which are garnished with herbed parmesan cheese.