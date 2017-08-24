‘The Daily Show’ Drags Trumps No. 1 Black Fan: ‘A Black Alex Jones’ and Ex-Cult Member

“Trump’s speeches are like rap videos: you don’t listen to the lyrics, you just look at the backup dancers,” said Roy Wood Jr. “Of course, the best backup dancer is the black one—right there.”

The Daily Show correspondent was discussing Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, where the president went “scorched-earth,” railing against the media for their (understandably) negative reaction to his presser wherein he argued that there were some “very fine people” on the neo-Nazi side during a white power march in Charlottesville, Virginia—an event that left an innocent woman, Heather Heyer, dead after being struck by a white supremacist’s vehicle.

But Wood Jr. was more interested in Maurice Symonette—aka Michael the Black Man—a black guy positioned directly behind the president during his Phoenix rally hoisting a “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” sign.

“Look at this brother, look at this negro. He got a perm and a ponytail. It’s too much. Look at his sign. Everybody else had pre-printed signs. You know why he wrote ‘Blacks for Trump’ by hand? That’s because the minimum order is a hundred,” cracked Wood Jr.

When host Trevor Noah asked Wood Jr. who Michael the Black Man is, the comedian cited a Miami New Times article explaining that “he’s a former member of Miami’s lethal Yahweh ben Yahweh cult who personally beat two murder charges (for allegedly pummeling one man to death and sticking a sharp stick into another victim’s eyeball). He has also beat four other felonies in more recent years ranging from grand theft auto to carrying concealed weapons.” The Nation of Yahweh was a black supremacist cult founded by Yahweh ben Yahweh (birth name: Hulon Mitchell, Jr.), and according to The New York Times, “Yahweh ben Yahweh, which in Hebrew means ‘the Lord son of the Lord,’ and his followers were charged with killing former members who disagreed with the leader, in one instance by decapitation…new members were made to prove their devotion by killing a random white person, usually a vagrant.”

“Don’t freak out about it. He wasn’t accused of beheading anybody…though he was accused of gouging a dude’s eye out with a stick. But he was acquitted!” exclaimed Wood Jr. “It was the ‘90s, shit was crazy. Hammer pants, cocaine, everybody had a stick in the ‘90s.”

“Anyway, Mr. Black Man reformed himself and started a website. It’s definitely a legit website. You can tell by the homepage,” added Wood Jr., pulling up an image of the homepage to Michael the Black Man’s site, Gods2.com, which looks like it was created by a child with a “CLICK HERE TO ENTER” link followed by several other links stating, “If the link above doesn’t work click this link,” “If that link doesn’t work click this link,” and “If that link above doesn’t work click this link.”

“You know Alex Jones, right? Imagine this dude is like a black Alex Jones who couldn’t afford a video camera or high-speed internet. That’s pretty much what this dude’s website is,” said Wood Jr. “Look at this shit, talking about how Cherokee Indians are the real KKK, and he says ISIS is teaming up with Hillary to start a race war—which, for starters, we know is bullshit because ISIS wouldn’t take that hit to their reputation.”

“Honestly, this whole thing made me feel bad for Donald Trump,” he continued. “He’s so desperate to have a black supporter he’s just grabbin’ anybody. He’s outside the rally: ‘You, with the stick, put your perm in a ponytail and get up here!’”

He then auditioned to be the next token black guy behind President Trump at a rally under one condition: he’s allowed to hold up a sign reading “RoysNutJuice.com.” The site redirects back to The Daily Show’s homepage.