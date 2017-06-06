‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Megyn Kelly: ‘A Pretty, Race-Baiting Puppet’

On Sunday night, Megyn Kelly made her long-awaited NBC News debut with a sit-down interview opposite Russian president Vladimir Putin. By no means a foreign policy wonk, the overcompensated host found herself outmatched by the wily ex-KGB operative (and man former President George W. Bush affectionately referred to as “Pootie-Poot”).

In lieu of grilling Putin on questions he’d actually struggle to answer, e.g. his cozy relationship with and support of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Russian airstrikes deliberately targeting civilians in Syria, journalists critical of him being murdered or the systematic subjugation of gay men in Chechnya, Kelly threw him a series of softball questions about election interference which he could easily deny and/or feign ignorance. The Russian leader turned the tables on Kelly throughout the exchange, at one point uttering, “You people are so creative over there. Good job. Your lives must be so boring.”

Well, on Monday’s edition of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah welcomed correspondent Michelle Wolf who had plenty to say about NBC News’ new star.

“You know what, Trevor? Seeing someone so conniving trying to manipulate the American public was disgusting,” Wolf said of the interview. “I’m not talking about Putin. I’m talking about Megyn Kelly. Last night on her new show, she acted like she didn’t spend the last 12 years of her life as a soldier in Fox News’ culture war.”

“Oh, now we’re supposed to be friends? Now that you’re at NBC you’re acting all peaceful like some sort of Mahatma Blondie?” she continued. “Because let’s not forget, before she was NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, for over a decade she was Fox News’ Megyn Kelly: basically a pretty, race-baiting puppet who Roger Ailes kept trying to put his hand up.”

Wolf then gave viewers a taste of what Megyn Kelly was like on Fox News, including clips of her telling Bill Ayers he sounds “like Osama bin Laden”; her infamous obsession with the fictional “War on Christmas”; and her ridiculously racist, ‘round-the-clock New Black Panther Party coverage.

“Megyn was the Tonya Harding of cable news for 12 years: breaking journalism’s kneecaps over and over. And we were just the poor Nancy Kerrigans being like, ‘Why? Whyyyyy?!’ And now you expect us to forgive you just because you made the Olympics? I don’t think so, Tonya!” exclaimed Wolf.

The comedienne added: “Sorry, Megyn. You’re not the new Barbara Walters. You’re that Sprint-Verizon guy who just follows the money. ‘I’m on NBC now. Can you hear me now?!’”