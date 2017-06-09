‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Applauds Trump for Kicking Paul Ryan in the Balls

“For Hurricane Harvey victims counting on federal aid, things were looking very bleak. But then, at roughly 12:30 p.m. EDT, a true miracle took place. The thing that you would never expect to happen actually happened: Donald Trump made a deal.”

That’s how The Daily Show host Trevor Noah opened his program Wednesday night, complimenting President Trump on reaching a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling and provide funding for victims of Hurricane Harvey, the natural disaster that’s wreaked havoc on the state of Texas.

President Trump announced the deal early Wednesday, one that was brokered while he was aboard Air Force One.

“We had a great meeting with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the whole Republican leadership group,” announced Trump during a celebratory presser. “And we walked out and everybody was happy.”

“It was a really good moment of some bipartisanship,” added Sen. Schumer.

Noah was, naturally, flabbergasted that Trump swallowed his pride and chose to play nice with the Democrats for the sake of the country.

“OK, I don’t know about you guys, but this all feels like some crazy dream. Donald Trump is working together with the Democrats?” said Noah. “But still, Trump and the Democrats working together? You have to admit that’s super weird. It’s like finding our your mom still has sex: you’re happy because she’s a person, you just don’t think of her that way.”

President Trump’s deal with the Dems reportedly left GOP leaders “shell-shocked,” especially given that Paul Ryan—moments before President Trump announced the deal—called the Democratic proposal “ridiculous.”

“Damn, if Paul Ryan had balls that’s right where Trump would have kicked him,” said Noah. “Right there.”