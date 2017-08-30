‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Defends Melania Trump’s Hurricane Harvey Stilettos

On Tuesday, North Korea—and its tyrannical leader, Kim Jong Un—launched a ballistic missile that crossed over Japan’s Hokkaido island.

The nation of Japan had to go as far as sending out warning messages to terrified residents of Hokkaido to take cover. According to Kim, this latest test/display of force, which was roundly condemned by the United Nations and the international community, was “the first step of the military operation of the KPA [Korean People’s Army] in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam.”

“I do think it’s an important story that deserves continuing coverage because the fate of the world may literally hang in the balance,” said The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah of the North Korean threat.

He added, “But people weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse. Yeah, you see, she went to Houston wearing high heels.”

Yes, first lady Melania Trump chose to accentuate her Top Gun-esque bomber jacket and trousers with 4-inch Manolo Blahnik stiletto-heeled designer shoes. Her choice to don wildly impractical luxury footwear while visiting a state ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, where families have lost all their worldly possessions, was (understandably) roundly criticized by the media and public. And unlike Barron Trump, Melania chose to be first lady, chose to plagiarize her RNC speech from Michelle Obama, and chose to go on television and back up her husband’s racist birtherism crusade against the first black POTUS. She is not an innocent victim. If that weren’t enough, Melania recently posed on the cover of a fashion magazine literally eating diamonds.

“There’s no way this can be construed as wacky; they’re going to visit a place reeling from utter devastation, not a casino ribbon cutting,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Erin Gloria Ryan. “They’re supposed to be offering comfort to people whose lives have just been overturned.”

Noah, however, didn’t see it that way, and came to the defense of the first lady.

“Here’s my thing: I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” said Noah. “People were like, ‘Why is she wearing those heels when she’s going to help people?’ Like, who cares! Look at the pope! You see how he dresses? All white with giant bling. He looks like he’s going to a P. Diddy party, but we don’t say, ‘Hey, you can’t go out helping people dressed like that!’”

“And I know some people are like, ‘Trevor, it’s not about that, it’s about sensitivity. You don’t wear things like that to a disaster zone,’” he continued. “And I understand that. But in Melania’s defense, she lives in a permanent disaster zone and that’s what she always wears.”

The comedian failed to mention how Melania’s partner, President Trump, has been plugging his own merchandise during the natural disaster—how soon before Melania’s FLOTUS hat hits stores?—and praising his crowd size while also failing to acknowledge (or meet with) any of victims of said disaster.