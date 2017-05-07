The DCCC Just Sent Out a Bunch of ‘Inspirational’ Stickers and They Are Just Sad

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is stuck in the denial stage of grief.

America knows the 2016 election was rough for Democrats. One can imagine the shock members of the DCCC felt November 9, 2016. But time heals all wounds, right?

Wednesday afternoon, the DCCC sent out an email blast asking patrons to vote on a new slogan that would become a printed sticker. The slogans are, well, interesting.

“Resist & persist”

“She persisted. We resisted.”

“Democrats 2018. I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

“Make Congress blue again.”

As the email began circulating the Internet, Twitter users began brutally ripping the stickers.