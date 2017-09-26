The Devastation of Puerto Rico: Photos of the Island After Hurricane Maria

It was the worst hurricane to strike Puerto Rico in almost a century. Now, a week after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory, most of the island is still without power, downed lines of communication have resulted in difficulty coordinating relief efforts, and food, clean water, and cash are scarce. Looting in the streets has resulted in San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz to advise residents to stay off the streets at night, telling WAPA radio “it is not safe.”

Here, a look at Puerto Rico, six days after Maria made landfall: