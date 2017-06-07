The GOP Asked Hillary Clinton for a Health-Care Plan—and Got Burned

Talk about a swing and a miss.

In an effort to shame Democrats for not coming to an agreement on a new health-care bill, the official GOP Twitter account sent out a series of tweets with clips of high-profile Dems saying health care is a problem.

One of the tweets attempted to call out Hillary Clinton.

“I’ve been saying, we’ve got to fix what’s broken,” Clinton said in the clip.

But Hillary had no time for the public shame.

Not only did she respond to the official GOP Twitter account, she also pointed out she does in fact have a plan for health care.

Clinton even said they could “feel free to run w/ it.”