YOU BETTA WERK

The Gorgeous Faces Of DragCon

Ru Paul's DragCon brought thousands of queens together in New York's Javits Center. From the fabulous to the hilarious, DragCon had it all.

09.16.17 1:00 AM ET

Queen of queens RuPaul famously said "We're all born naked and the rest is drag"—and honey, thank god for drag.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of queens and fans flocked to RuPaul's DragCon. From past winners of RuPaul's Drag Race to Youtube-famous personalities, the convention proved to be a mecca for the modern faces of drag.

Muffy

Age: 21 Hometown: Suffield, CT How Long Have you been doing drag? 3 years Words to live by? Just, fuckin’, be an idiot. Who cares? Spread a little love and have a cocktail

Jeff Zorabedian for The Daily Beast

