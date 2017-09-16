YOU BETTA WERK
The Gorgeous Faces Of DragCon
Ru Paul's DragCon brought thousands of queens together in New York's Javits Center. From the fabulous to the hilarious, DragCon had it all.
Queen of queens RuPaul famously said "We're all born naked and the rest is drag"—and honey, thank god for drag.
Last weekend, tens of thousands of queens and fans flocked to RuPaul's DragCon. From past winners of RuPaul's Drag Race to Youtube-famous personalities, the convention proved to be a mecca for the modern faces of drag.
BEASTPHOTO