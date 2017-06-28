The New York Knicks Have Fired Phil Jackson, And Fans Are Rejoicing

The New York Knicks have finally fired long-reviled team President Phil Jackson.

Under Jackson’s tenure, the Knicks went 80-166 and never even made the playoffs. To cap that off, the famed coach regularly fought with Carmelo Anthony and there were rumors that he wanted to trade Kristaps Porziņģis.

You could say Knicks fans were happy.

Even longtime Knicks superfan and director Spike Lee was pumped.

But then they remember, James Dolan still owns the team.