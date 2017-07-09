‘The View’ Hosts: Mike Huckabee Is Sexist for Calling Us ‘Irrational’

Evidently, Mike Huckabee did not enjoy his time on The View yesterday morning.

The former Arkansas governor appeared on the morning show with his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, both facing tough questions about how they can defend President Donald Trump.

Ever since, Huckabee has been “all over Fox News,” in moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s words, complaining about how he and his daughter were treated.

"I didn't go in there thinking that they were going to give me warm hugs and kisses, I've been on that show many times,” Huckabee said on Fox Business earlier Thursday morning. “But I think it’s important that those of us who are conservative, that we're willing to go into the lion's den, that we show we're not afraid, we've got a position, we're willing to defend it.”

It was his next comment that had The View’s audience booing and the co-hosts wagging their fingers: “Frankly, it juxtaposes our view and spirit versus theirs, which is full of anger and irrational hatred towards the president."

“We really worked hard to do a fair interview,” Goldberg replied. “And I resent that you would do that.” She argued that Huckabee “would never say that” about Stephen Colbert or Trevor Noah or any other male talk show host. “Why are we ‘irrational?’” she wondered. “We asked you questions and told you how we felt.”

“I don’t hate Trump, I don’t like what he’s doing,” Joy Behar added, highlighting the “irrational” hatred that many conservatives felt towards Hillary Clinton. “I think it’s a feminine thing to say women are ‘irrational’ and hysterical,” she added.

Offering some insight into what Huckabee was up to on Fox News, former Fox host Jedediah Bila said he was “trained” to go into the “liberal cesspool” or the “lion’s den” as Huckabee put it, and then retreat to the “friendly zone” and accuse the other side of being “out of touch with America.”

“That doesn’t work here, Mike, because I am a conservative,” Bila said. “You don’t get to say you came here and the liberal media opposed you. I sat right here and it’s not ‘irrational’ that I opposed Donald Trump.”

“Stop calling people names, we didn’t do that with you,” Goldberg added later. “I’m just saying, man, we didn’t do that to you. We made it a point, because we do know you and we respected your daughter. I’m kind of pissed off about this, Mike, because it’s not right.”

Goldberg concluded by claiming she’s “never been irrational,” except when it comes to pizza.