The Weather Channel Trolls Trump Over His Decision To Pull Out Of The Paris Climate Accords

The Weather Channel is brewing up a storm over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Just after Trump announced his decision, weather.com adjusted their homepage to troll the president.

The homepage starts off with the big news and what it mean for the Earth. That’s where the hits kick off: “So, What Happens to Earth Now?” “Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” “... and More Proof…,” “... and Even More Proof.”