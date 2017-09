Rohingya arrive in Shah Porir Dip, Bangladesh on September 14, 2017. Over the past few weeks, around 370,000 Rohingya have sought refugee in Bangladesh after fleeing the Rakhine State in Myanmar. According to reports, the total death toll from Rohingya boat capsize incidents rose to 84 while many people have died trying to get out, including children and infants.

Allison Joyce/Getty