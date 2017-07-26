‘THIS IS DISCRIMINATION’
The World Tears Into Trump For Tweets Announcing Trans Military Ban
Politicians and celebrities were quick to respond to the president’s shocking tweets.
Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed bombshell tweets announcing a ban on transgender people in the military.
Last year, former President Barack Obama enacted policy that would lift the ban. It was originally set to begin July 1 of this year, but was delayed to January 1, 2018.
Many were outraged over Trump’s tweets. Politicians and prominent figures took to their own social media to express their anguish.