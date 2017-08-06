Theresa May’s Election Gamble Backfires: British Exit Poll

London—Theresa May’s electoral gamble has failed spectacularly, according to a shock British exit poll that indicates she has lost her majority in Parliament.

The projected figures indicate that the Conservatives will remain the largest party with 314 seats to Labour’s 266—but May might be forced to resign, after calling the snap election simply because she wanted to expand her power in the House of Commons.

Even the most optimistic fan of Jeremy Corbyn has spent the last six weeks talking about ways in which the Labour party could have a good defeat. Hardly anyone believed that Britain could be forced into a hung parliament.

If the exit poll proves accurate, no party would have enough seats for an overall majority. The Conservatives would be expected to form a minority government, although May might not survive long enough to lead it for very long.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry was first to call for May to resign. “May should consider her position if the exit poll is right,” she told Sky News. “I think she should go because she has manifestly failed.”

May called the election in an effort to bolster her authority, but the dismal Conservative campaign has done quite the reverse.

She was seen as a safe pair of hands when she assumed the role in July last year but she only had a working majority of just 12 in the House of Commons, which meant factions on either wing of the Conservative party were able to hold her hostage on a host of issues, principally involving Britain’s complicated divorce proceedings from the European Union.

May wanted a much bigger majority—and a mandate of her own. David Cameron’s post-Brexit resignation and an abortive Tory leadership election made Britain’s second female prime minister the default choice. She wanted to be able to say that the country had chosen her.

Her wish is likely to be granted because she is on course to win the most seats—but it has come at a catastrophic cost. If the poll proves accurate, the tiny projected lead for the Conservative party is likely to spell the end of her political career.

What looked like a guaranteed landslide election—with much of the electoral map turning blue for the Conservatives—appeared to transform into a much tighter race during the short campaign.

Last month, districts like Ilford North, a suburb to the east of London which has bounced back and forth between Labour and the Conservatives since 1992, was expected to easily revert to the Tories as the Labour vote was wiped out in all but the most urban of areas.

Yet polls this week suggested that swing districts were very much back in play, as Labour tried to defend its tiny majority of 589 votes in Ilford North.

A makeshift polling place in Repton Park, Ilford was set up on Thursday inside a minivan stationed in a copse of pine trees. A steady trickle of voters braved the wet and windy conditions—not the weather Labour strategists had been hoping for, as the core support for Corbyn comes from lower turn-out groups.

Britain does not have a presidential system so votes are cast for prospective members of Parliament (MPs) who will, in turn, select a prime minister. Some of the hardy electorate here were motivated by the reputation of the local candidates—but most of those interviewed by The Daily Beast said the decision for them was a straight shoot out between May and Corbyn.

“This is the most appalling election I’ve come across,” said Patricia Miller, 82, a retired company assistant. “At the beginning of this, I though Theresa May was strong and stable and Jeremy Corbyn was unelectable, but she has struggled in stressful situation in the campaign. She’s weak and wobbly.”

Nonetheless, Miller, who has voted Labour for most of her life, put her cross next to the Conservative candidate as she fears Corbyn does not have what it takes to lead the country.

Sam Jameson, 39, who runs her own cosmetics company called Soapsmith, said she had also voted Conservative. “People would have expected me to vote Labour,” she said. “I do like Corbyn, he’s got some nice policies that people want—like nationalization—but he’s got a raggley-taggley bunch of MPs.”

Many people have flirted with Labour’s most left-wing manifesto in a generation, which promised to bring rail and water back into public ownership, raise tax on companies and wealthy individuals and increase spending on the National Health Service, education and social care. Ultimately a lot of them felt Corbyn either couldn’t be trusted to deliver on his promises or would be ill-suited to lead Britain on the world stage.

“The country wouldn’t be safe with Corbyn,” said Jameson. “He’d want to go around talking to the terrorists—ISIS will chop his head off!”

But Joan Stansfield, 60, said she had decided to return to the Labour fold in recent weeks because Westminster had become stale. “My generation has been very selfish. Corbyn has brought a new freshness to politics,” she said.

No one was expecting this much freshness. If the exit poll is correct, chaos will dominate Westminster in the coming days.