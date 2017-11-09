These Videos Of Charleston Flooding Are Shocking

Following Irma’s deadly aftermath, videos and images showing horrendous flood waters in Charleston, South Carolina appeared on social media.

Flash flood and tornado warnings were issued for Charleston this afternoon after the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. The tornado warning has been extended to the state’s coast into the evening, and evacuations were ordered in Hilton Head Island and six other barrier islands.

South Carolina residents and journalists are sharing videos of the waters to social media.